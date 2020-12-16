Robert J. Beuhne-Ballantini, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Roxanne, an infant grandson, and three brothers-in-law.

Bob graduated from Centralia High School. He joined the Air Force in September of 1958 and was discharged in September 1970 after 12 years. He was a staff sergeant and served in the Vietnam Conflict. He served his country for a total of 22 years retiring from the Air National Guard as a Master Sergeant in March of 1984. He retired from the Post office as a clerk after over 22+ years. After his retirement he was also a clerk at the Bloomington Postal Credit Union.

Throughout his lifetime he served as part of several organizations including Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight, American Legion, and the Illinois Postal Workers Union as a board member.

At the time of his death he was the treasurer of the Bloomington Postal Credit Union, a member of St. Mary's Church in Lexington and regularly volunteered at the St Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.

He was a man of few words but his gentle spirit and generosity spoke volumes.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He gave so much to the community, to his church, his family and especially his dear friends from the Post Office, Bloomington Postal Credit Union, St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, IPWU and his classmates from Centralia.