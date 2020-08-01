BLOOMINGTON - Robert John Whisman, 85, of Bloomington, entered into eternal rest to be with his Lord and savior at 6:09 p.m. on Thursday July 30, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Bloomington after fighting a battle with Parkinson's for 23 years.
He was born to Delmar and Georgia “Pryor” Whisman on July 1, 1935 in Bloomington Illinois. They preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers-in-law; Ronald (Ruby) Berry and Richard Prochnow.
He married the love of his life Alene Berry on July 20, 1959 in Bloomington Illinois. She survives. They recently celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary.
Also surviving are three sisters-in-law; Maxine Prochnow, Carol (Joe) Bansch, Jan (Dennis) Mammenga, and many nieces and nephews.Bob loved golfing and the outdoors, hunting, target shooting, and spending time with his wife. He was a music enthusiast and loved to play the guitar and whistle.
Bob worked for the Eureka Tooling Company starting in the tool and die apprenticeship program retiring after 36 years of services as a Supervisor of Industrial Engineering.
The family would like to thank Heritage Manor Nursing home for the wonderful care they gave Bob. Alene appreciates the passion and support she received at this difficult time.
A visitation will be held 1:00-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at East Lawn Funeral Home in Bloomington. His funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. officiated by Pastor Richard Gray.
Memorial Contributions may be given to American Parkinson's Association or Home Sweet Home Mission.
