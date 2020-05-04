BLOOMINGTON — Robert Knapp, 101, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Saturday (May 2, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
His funeral will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. Military rites will be accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church.
Bob was born Feb. 25, 1919, in Bloomington, the son of Joseph and Theresa Englehardt Knapp. He married Leon M. “Lonnie” Rousey on Nov. 26, 1941, in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2005.
Survivors include a daughter, Jo Ann (Frank) Betts, Cornelius N.C.; three sons, Richard Knapp, Crystal Lake; Robert (Meg) Knapp, Hudson; and Fredrick (Kathy) Knapp, Bloomington; 14 grandchildren, Ingrid Betts, Christian (Sandra) Betts, Erika (Ryan) Schumann, Nikki (Felix) Bostuba, Robert Carvalho, Matthew (Michelle) Knapp, Gretchen (James) Sly, Lindsey Knapp, Ben Knapp, Blake (Dana) Knapp, Brandon Knapp, Kelley Knapp, Amy (Evan) Knapp-Spencer, Brady Knapp; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marilyn Jean Carvalho; three sisters; and six brothers.
Bob was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Company C Regiment 175 of the 29th Division in World War II. He fought in the Normandy invasion and received a Purple Heart from injuries suffered June 18, 1944, at Saint-Lô. He later worked in quality control for Caterpillar in Decatur, retiring in 1981. Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church where he attended elementary school. He was the first of his 10 siblings to graduate from high school. He graduated in 1937 from Normal Community High School. He also loved sports, especially watching the Chicago White Sox and playing euchre with the family.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
