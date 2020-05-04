× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Robert Knapp, 101, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Saturday (May 2, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. Military rites will be accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church.

Bob was born Feb. 25, 1919, in Bloomington, the son of Joseph and Theresa Englehardt Knapp. He married Leon M. “Lonnie” Rousey on Nov. 26, 1941, in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2005.

Survivors include a daughter, Jo Ann (Frank) Betts, Cornelius N.C.; three sons, Richard Knapp, Crystal Lake; Robert (Meg) Knapp, Hudson; and Fredrick (Kathy) Knapp, Bloomington; 14 grandchildren, Ingrid Betts, Christian (Sandra) Betts, Erika (Ryan) Schumann, Nikki (Felix) Bostuba, Robert Carvalho, Matthew (Michelle) Knapp, Gretchen (James) Sly, Lindsey Knapp, Ben Knapp, Blake (Dana) Knapp, Brandon Knapp, Kelley Knapp, Amy (Evan) Knapp-Spencer, Brady Knapp; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marilyn Jean Carvalho; three sisters; and six brothers.