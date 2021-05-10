LEXINGTON- Robert L. Donnell, 91, of Lexington, passed away at 5:50 AM on Sunday May 9, 2021 at Heritage Health Care center in El Paso.

His memorial service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday May 15, 2021 at the Lexington First United Methodist Church in Lexington. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Thursday May 13, 2021 at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington. Inurnment will be in Lexington Cemetery following services on Saturday with military rites. Face masks and social distancing will be observed.

Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be given to The Lexington First United Methodist Church, The Elmo F. Hill Legion Post 291 in Lexington, or to the Lexington Ambulance Association.

Robert was born in Lexington on June 11, 1929, a son to Raymond E. and Mary Alice (Freed) Donnell. He married Marilyn Joan Webb in Danvers, IL on February 28, 1954. She preceded him in death in 2018.