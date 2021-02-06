NORTH PORT, Florida — Robert L. Howe, 94, of North Port, FL formerly of Normal, IL died on January 31, 2021 at his residence.

He was born September 5, 1926 in Stanford, IL to Lawrence R. and Helen Trott Howe. He married Dorothy N. Dawson on November 6, 1952. He was a wonderful father and loved by all. Bob served as a Radioman with the Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He then went on to work for State Farm Insurance Co. for 40 years.

He was cremated. No services are planned at this time. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington, IL.

Survivors include his son Greg (Daina) Howe of Bailey, CO and his daughter Karen Howe of North Port, FL. He also leaves behind his sister Betty Howe of Lincoln, NE and his granddaughter, Jodi (Jeremy) Maitland of Thornton, CO.

Robert is preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy, his brother Donald Howe and his parents.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers consider donating in Robert's honor to First Christian Church located on Center St. Venice, FL 34292.

