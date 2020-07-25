× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARROWSMITH - Robert L. Maupin, 71, of Bloomington, formerly of Arrowsmith, passed away at 6:40 P.M. Thursday-July 23, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Ridgeview Athletic Boosters.

Mr. Maupin was born December 30, 1948 in Arrowsmith, IL the son of Ola and Effie Roy Maupin. He married the mother of his children, Lynn (Smith) Maupin, on August 2, 1969.

Survivors include 3 Children: Scott (Amy) Maupin of Peotone, Greg (Beth) Maupin of Cooksville and Sara (John) Smith of Palenville, NY; 8 Grandchildren: Shelby (Ben) Zwolinski, Carley and Kale Maupin, Tucker, Calli and Tanner Maupin and Lyden and Katlynn Smith; 3 Brothers: Leonard (Charlene) Maupin of Bloomington, Donnie (Sharon) Maupin of Normal and Kenny (Jane) Maupin of Kankakee; many nieces and nephews and a special friend, Maria Yap of Bloomington.