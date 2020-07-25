Robert L. Maupin
Robert L. Maupin

ARROWSMITH - Robert L. Maupin, 71, of Bloomington, formerly of Arrowsmith, passed away at 6:40 P.M. Thursday-July 23, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Ridgeview Athletic Boosters.

Mr. Maupin was born December 30, 1948 in Arrowsmith, IL the son of Ola and Effie Roy Maupin. He married the mother of his children, Lynn (Smith) Maupin, on August 2, 1969. 

Survivors include 3 Children:  Scott (Amy) Maupin of Peotone, Greg (Beth) Maupin of Cooksville and Sara (John) Smith of Palenville, NY; 8 Grandchildren:  Shelby (Ben) Zwolinski, Carley and Kale Maupin, Tucker, Calli and Tanner Maupin and Lyden and Katlynn Smith; 3 Brothers:  Leonard (Charlene) Maupin of Bloomington, Donnie (Sharon) Maupin of Normal and Kenny (Jane) Maupin of Kankakee; many nieces and nephews and a special friend, Maria Yap of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 Brothers:  Howard “Bill” Maupin and Sherman “Hobb” Maupin and 2 Sisters:  Mildred Burton and Edith McPherson.

Bob served in the United States Army from 1969-1971

He worked at Union Camp, ISU Grounds & Maintenance and most recently was the caretaker at Lincoln Towers Apartments.  He was a dog lover and walked many of the resident’s dogs daily.

Bob loved watching the Cubs, fishing, mowing and listening to old tapes of his kid’s ball games and country music.

