GRIDLEY — Robert L. Shoemaker, 67, of Gridley, IL died at 10:12 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at his home.

Rob was born August 3, 1953 in Normal, IL to R. Wayne and Ruth (Coomer) Shoemaker. He married Roberta K. Pinkham on October 27, 1979 in Funks Grove, IL. She survives.

Survivors also include one daughter, Jessica (Jeffrey) Kendall of Waterloo, IL; one son, Jason (Kristina) Shoemaker of Gridley, IL; two grandsons: Christian Kendall, Levi Shoemaker; and one brother, Richard Shoemaker.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Rebecca Sutter.

Rob worked as a self-employed tile contractor. He loved playing his guitars, writing music, and gardening. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rob's family for his grandsons that he adored. Online condolences can be sent to family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.