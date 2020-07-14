Robert L. Thompson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST PEORIA — Robert L. “Bob” Thompson, 66, of East Peoria, passed away Sunday (July 12, 2020) in Fulton County, doing what he loved.

He was born Oct. 13, 1953, in Kirksville, Missouri, to Ernest and Melba Thompson. He married the love of his life, Donna Kay Harwell, on March 25, 1989, in Savannah, Tennessee.

Bob is survived by his wife, Donna, East Peoria; children, Melissa (Mark) Holtzman, Farmland, Indiana; David Thompson, Groveland; Andy (Alicia) Thompson, Bloomingdale, Indiana; and Wayne Thompson, St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, AJ Thompson, Kennedy Thompson, Grace Carpentier, Jacob Holtzman and Jason Holtzman; his parents-in-law, Larry and Priscilla Gilbert, Milledgeville, Tennessee; and his beloved dogs, Yadi, Pepper and Rocky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gene Thompson.

Bob worked for and retired from Coca-Cola, and then spent the rest of his life doing what he loved most — fishing. He was an avid Cardinals fan and cherished his dogs.

Visitation for Bob will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, East Peoria. The family requests that friends and family wear fishing or Cardinals attire.

Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care or TAPS.

Condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.