Robert L. Zimmerman

March 20, 1931 - June 2, 2021

METAMORA - Robert L. Zimmerman, 90, of Metamora, passed away at 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday June 2, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born on March 20, 1931 in rural Metamora, IL to Louis and Fannie (Yergler) Zimmerman. He married Madlyn M. Widmer on August 30, 1959 in Fairbury, IL. She passed away on March 21, 2007.

Surviving are two sons: Robert (Kathy) Zimmerman of Elmwood, Stan Zimmerman of Metamora; one daughter, Tamara (John) Lehman of Wolcott, IN; nine grandchildren: Jonathan, Joanna, and Joseph Zimmerman, Randy (Brittaney) Lehman, Luke, Joel, Levi, Nathan Lehman, Takara (Sam) Frost; two great grandchildren: Charlotte and Jack Lehman; one brother, William (Myrna) Zimmerman of GA; and one sister, Mary (Robert) Bradle of Roanoke.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Scott Zimmerman; one son-in-law Steven Hofstetter; three brothers, Earl, Donald, and Roy Zimmerman; and one sister, Edith Sauder.

An Army veteran, Bob served his country during the Korean Conflict.

Robert farmed in the Metamora area all of his life including dairy farming for many years. He also served on the Board of Education for the Metamora High School.

Bob never knew a stranger. He was always willing to lend a hand to serve and help others and he loved to share his sense of humor.

Robert was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 7, 2021. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 1-5 PM at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9-9:45 AM on Monday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke or to the Metamora Fire and Ambulance. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.