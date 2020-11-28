FAIRBURY – Robert Landau, 84, of Fairbury, passed away unexpectedly at 6:13pm, November 27, 2020, at his residence.
Private family services are being held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Friends of Sanganois, or Ridgeview FFA Alumni.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.
Robert was born on June 7, 1936, in Paxton, the son of Ferdinand and Edna (Friday) Landau. He married Shirley Stubblefield on September 14, 1958. She survives. Robert and Shirley worked on the farm and went on adventures together for 62 years.
Also surviving are his two sons, Mark (Luann) and Rod (Lanessa); grandchildren, Brooke, Cody (Rachel) and Tanner Landau; step-grandchildren, Bobby and Lexi Rewerts; two great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Donald Hammer and Howard Little.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Betty Barth Darlene Hammer and infant sister.
Robert was a lifelong farmer and Anchor Township Road Commissioner for 47 years. He took great pride in working both jobs. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor.
Robert enjoyed hunting ducks until three years ago and catfishing until three weeks ago. He could still out fish his partners, most of the time.
What he enjoyed the most was being the life of the party with old friends, people he just met, and everyone in between.
Robert had a lot of fun.
An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.