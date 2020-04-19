BLOOMINGTON — Robert Leo Metcalf, 93, of Bloomington passed away Thursday (April 16, 2020) at the Bickford House of Bloomington.
Robert was born April 30, 1926 in Elwood, Ind. The son of Floyd and Blanche (King) Metcalf, he spent most of his life living in Indiana and Illinois. He married the late Marjorie Ellen Reed on June 22, 1947, she passed away in December of 2017. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, his parents, and two brothers, William (Bonnie) and Kenneth.
Robert is survived by his four daughters, Cynthia (Gary) Bryant, Bloomington, Donna (Joseph) Funk, Kalamazoo, Mich., Sara (David) Kinney, Edelstein, Gayle Johnson, Kissimmee, Fla.; six grandchildren, Mark (Laura) Bryant, Rebecca (Dennis) Joray, Robert (Angela) Kinney, Marjorie (Cory) Vowles, Andy (Anna) Funk, and Joshua Kinney; four great-grandchildren, Briana (Tallon) Vincent, Collin Bryant, Lillian and Anna Vowles; and two great-great-grandchildren, Emmy and Leo Vincent.
Robert graduated from Merrillville High School, Merrillville, Ind. in 1944 and entered the United States Navy. He served for two years and then attended Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Ind. where he played basketball and earned the scoring record at the time. He graduated in 1950 and began teaching and coaching at Waterman High School, Waterman, and then Glenbard West in Glen Ellyn. He came to Illinois State University, University High School in 1961 as the Athletic Director and Basketball Coach. He added many sports at U-High over the years including golf, which he coached. He received his doctorate from Indiana University in 1968.
Robert was the Executive Director of the Illinois Coaches Association from 1974-1982. He was President of the National High School Athletic Coaches Association in 1978. He also received their service awards; the Dwight Keith Award and the Carey McDonald Awards. He is a member of the Valparaiso University Athletic Hall of Fame, Illinois Golf Coaches Hall of Fame, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
He first went to China in 1980 as an expert coach to run a basketball seminar for Chinese coaches. He made more than 10 visits to assist coaches and players in different areas. He stayed for a year in 1986 and coached a team of 14-16-year-olds to the National Championships.
Robert enjoyed playing golf and collecting stamps. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed watching sports on television. His family will remember his words of advice, the lessons he taught and the example of his life.
Robert was a member of East White Oak Bible Church for more than 50 years, serving as the Chairman of the Board and in many other capacities.
Special thanks and appreciation to the Bickford staff and OSF hospice team who care for him so faithfully.
Due to social distancing guidelines there will be a private family service at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington on Wednesday with entombment at East Lawn Memorial Gardens to follow. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook Live starting at 2:45 p.m.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorials can be made to East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock, IL.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.