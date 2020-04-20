Robert Leo Metcalf

Robert was the Executive Director of the Illinois Coaches Association from 1974-1982. He was President of the National High School Athletic Coaches Association in 1978. He also received their service awards; the Dwight Keith Award and the Carey McDonald Awards. He is a member of the Valparaiso University Athletic Hall of Fame, Illinois Golf Coaches Hall of Fame, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

He first went to China in 1980 as an expert coach to run a basketball seminar for Chinese coaches. He made more than 10 visits to assist coaches and players in different areas. He stayed for a year in 1986 and coached a team of 14-16-year-olds to the National Championships.

Robert enjoyed playing golf and collecting stamps. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed watching sports on television. His family will remember his words of advice, the lessons he taught and the example of his life.

Robert was a member of East White Oak Bible Church for more than 50 years, serving as the Chairman of the Board and in many other capacities.

Special thanks and appreciation to the Bickford staff and OSF hospice team who care for him so faithfully.