Robert Lewis Barrett

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — Robert Lewis Barrett, 72, of St. Augustine, FL died March 30, 2021, in St. Augustine.

He was born January 3, 1949, in Bloomington, IL, son of Jeanette and Lewis Barrett. Surviving are his wife, JoAnn, St. Augustine, FL; two children: Matthew (Pratiksha) Barrett, Atlanta, GA and Alexandra Barrett, Jacksonville, FL; his mother, Jeanette, Normal; two sisters: Kathleen (William) Kenny, Keswick, VA, Shirley (David) Wilson, Bloomington; and many loving nieces and nephews. His father preceded him in death.

Bob graduated from Bloomington High School and the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. He enjoyed golf, tennis, biking, and traveling. Bob was devoted to his family who will miss him dearly.

A private graveside service was held at Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.

