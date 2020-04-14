Robert McAllister

Bob was born March 23, 1936, in Galesburg, a son of John Howard and Marie A. Smith McAllister. He married Beverly Sampson on June 18, 1961, at Greenview Christian Church. She survives. Also surviving are three children, Phyllis (David) Eversole, Johnson City, Tenn.; Sharon (John) Neeley, Maineville, Ohio; and James (Jennifer Deigl) McAllister, Elmhurst; six grandchildren, Lauren (Adam) Tomlinson; Amanda (Caleb) Bent; Grace (Jake) Simons; and Michael Neeley, Adelle and Henry McAllister; two great-grandsons, Nathanael and Caleb Tomlinson; and sister-in-law, Dalene McAllister.

A graduate of Pittsfield High School (’54), Bob received a bachelor of arts degree from Knox College (’58) and continued on to the University of Illinois where he received a master of arts degree (’60). After the completion of his education, Bob went to work as a research associate at Northwestern University from April 1960 through May 1961 which was interrupted by his call into military service (United States Army ’61- ’63). Bob was a resident of Danvers from 1956-2016, where he and his brother, John A., co-owned and operated Danvers Lumber Co., which their father purchased in 1956. From 1979–1995 the brothers also owned and operated McAllister Lumber Co. in Minier. Prior to retirement, Bob completed his time in the lumber business with the Hundman Lumber Co. in Bloomington.