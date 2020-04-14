Robert McAllister

DANVERS — Robert Chase McAllister, 84, formerly of Danvers, passed away at noon Sunday (April 12, 2020) at Good Samaritan, Pontiac.
A private graveside service will be held at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, with the Rev. John Neeley officiating. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Bob was born March 23, 1936, in Galesburg, a son of John Howard and Marie A. Smith McAllister. He married Beverly Sampson on June 18, 1961, at Greenview Christian Church. She survives. Also surviving are three children, Phyllis (David) Eversole, Johnson City, Tenn.; Sharon (John) Neeley, Maineville, Ohio; and James (Jennifer Deigl) McAllister, Elmhurst; six grandchildren, Lauren (Adam) Tomlinson; Amanda (Caleb) Bent; Grace (Jake) Simons; and Michael Neeley, Adelle and Henry McAllister; two great-grandsons, Nathanael and Caleb Tomlinson; and sister-in-law, Dalene McAllister.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; a brother, John A.; and an infant daughter, Roberta.
A graduate of Pittsfield High School (’54), Bob received a bachelor of arts degree from Knox College (’58) and continued on to the University of Illinois where he received a master of arts degree (’60). After the completion of his education, Bob went to work as a research associate at Northwestern University from April 1960 through May 1961 which was interrupted by his call into military service (United States Army ’61- ’63). Bob was a resident of Danvers from 1956-2016, where he and his brother, John A., co-owned and operated Danvers Lumber Co., which their father purchased in 1956. From 1979–1995 the brothers also owned and operated McAllister Lumber Co. in Minier. Prior to retirement, Bob completed his time in the lumber business with the Hundman Lumber Co. in Bloomington.
Bob was a member of Minier Christian Church where he sang in the worship choir and was an adult Sunday school teacher. He always enjoyed being an active member of the community with leadership roles on the Christian Church Campus Ministry Board at ISU, Danvers Lions Club, Danvers Lodge AF & AM 742, Danvers Advisory Council, Olympia Advisory Council, Minier Association of Commerce and served as Danvers Township clerk. Bob served as co-chairman of the Danvers Bicentennial Committee, and for over 50 years looked forward to the summers playing trombone in the Danvers Town Band.
He truly enjoyed conversation, time with his family, and seeing this great country.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Minier Christian Church or Alzheimer's Association. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.
