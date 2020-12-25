NORMAL — Robert Rollin Bruce, World War II Navy Veteran age 94, passed away as a result of COVID-19 on December 22, 2020 in Normal, IL.

Bob was born on March 12, 1926, at Forreston, IL, the son of James William and Bertha Marie Lang Bruce. He grew up on a farm, attended high school, and met his wife of 58 years, Mary Catherine Morse in Kenney, IL. They were married on December 4, 1948 at the Kenney Christian Church. He lived and worked as an operating engineer for R. E. Cox Construction from 1946 to 1990 in Lena, IL. Upon retirement, he again made his home in Kenney for 22 years. He has resided in the Bloomington/Normal area for the past 8 years.

Even as a young boy he was known for his sincere view that work was fun. Without hesitation, he served his country, community, church, and family. His strong love, ability to always see the good, and a crazy sense of humor are a blessing to each member of his family.