NORMAL — Robert Rollin Bruce, World War II Navy Veteran age 94, passed away as a result of COVID-19 on December 22, 2020 in Normal, IL.
Bob was born on March 12, 1926, at Forreston, IL, the son of James William and Bertha Marie Lang Bruce. He grew up on a farm, attended high school, and met his wife of 58 years, Mary Catherine Morse in Kenney, IL. They were married on December 4, 1948 at the Kenney Christian Church. He lived and worked as an operating engineer for R. E. Cox Construction from 1946 to 1990 in Lena, IL. Upon retirement, he again made his home in Kenney for 22 years. He has resided in the Bloomington/Normal area for the past 8 years.
Even as a young boy he was known for his sincere view that work was fun. Without hesitation, he served his country, community, church, and family. His strong love, ability to always see the good, and a crazy sense of humor are a blessing to each member of his family.
Survivors include three daughters: Susan Lynn (Bradley) Jones, Normal; Sara Leigh (Ronald) Downs, Bloomington; and Stacey Lou (Scott) Almendinger, Downers Grove; one son, Steven Robert (Annette Rocco) Bruce, Woodridge; five grandchildren; Christopher (Melinda) Jones, Mandeville, LA; Megan Jones (Brian) Lapping, Bloomington; Natalie Downs (William) Myers, Mahomet; Nerissa Downs (Jacob) Holloway, Bloomington; and Catherine Almendinger, Glen Ellyn; eight great-grandchildren: Kyler, Mailee, Jazmyn, Kamryn, Hazel, Abigail, Julia and Grant; in-laws: William (Diane) Morse, Kenney; Betty Taylor Gaultney, Clinton; Joan Morse, Kenney; Mike Morse, Kenney; Ronda Morse, Pontiac; ten nieces and five nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife "Kate" in 2007; his parents; sister, Marilyn Ann Bruce Unger; mother and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy S. Morse; sister-in-law, Wilma Jean Langley; brothers-in-law: Robert Morse, Andrew Morse, Vallas Morse, Robert Taylor, Andrew Langley, and John Gaultney.
Cremation rights were accorded. Interment Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL. Private Family Service Arrangement by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home.
