BLOOMINGTON — Robert Sherwood Nance, 70, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:05 a.m. Saturday (July 11, 2020) at his home.
His funeral will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Jim Youngquist officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the memorial home. It is recommended that those in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Cemetery, Ripley, Mississippi. Memorial contributions may be directed to Damascus Road Recovery Center, P.O. Box 1555, Covington, GA 30015.
Sherwood was born Nov. 12, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee, a son to Robert and Janice Vincent Nance.
Surviving are his children, Patrick Nance, Normal, and Jared (Frances) Nance, Chicago; grandchildren, Tucker Nance and Kiefer Nance, both of Normal; former spouse, Ruth Haskins Nance, Bloomington; sisters, Jeannine Kilgore, Tupelo, Mississippi, and Karen Sullivan, Ripley, Mississippi; brother, John Andrew (Marie) Nance, Ripley, Mississippi; devoted caregiver, Aunnie Robinson, Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Sherwood was a member of Eastview Church in Normal. He was a bi-vocational pastor for First Baptist Church of LeRoy; Faith Community Church in Douglas, Georgia; and New Harmony Grove Baptist Church in Pearson, Georgia. Sherwood was a member of the Douglas Rotary Club in Douglas, Georgia, where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.
Condolence and memories of Sherwood may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
