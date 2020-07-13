× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Robert Sherwood Nance, 70, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:05 a.m. Saturday (July 11, 2020) at his home.

His funeral will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Jim Youngquist officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the memorial home. It is recommended that those in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Cemetery, Ripley, Mississippi. Memorial contributions may be directed to Damascus Road Recovery Center, P.O. Box 1555, Covington, GA 30015.

Sherwood was born Nov. 12, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee, a son to Robert and Janice Vincent Nance.

Surviving are his children, Patrick Nance, Normal, and Jared (Frances) Nance, Chicago; grandchildren, Tucker Nance and Kiefer Nance, both of Normal; former spouse, Ruth Haskins Nance, Bloomington; sisters, Jeannine Kilgore, Tupelo, Mississippi, and Karen Sullivan, Ripley, Mississippi; brother, John Andrew (Marie) Nance, Ripley, Mississippi; devoted caregiver, Aunnie Robinson, Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.