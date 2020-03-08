Robert Spaulding

BLOOMINGTON — Robert A. Spaulding, 76, of Bloomington, passed away from heart failure on Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Robert was born on Feb. 4, 1944 to Vern and Mary Jo (Turner) Spaulding in Decatur. Robert married Valerie Foulks on Dec. 7, 1968 in Decatur.

He is survived by his wife; three children, Eric Spaulding, Brice Spaulding, and Heather (Jeff) Rowe; nine grandchildren, Robert L., William, Jessica Schoenherr, Anna, Zacharey, Jason, Josh, Hope, and Sienna; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Karen (Leroy) Cramer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and step-mother, Esther Spaulding.

Robert received a Bachelor's degree from Millikin and began working at ISU as the Associate Director while establishing his accounting business. He worked as a CPA throughout his professional life. He had many hobbies that he enjoyed, such as collecting coins, antiques, old guns, and liked gardening. His family will always remember him for his ability to tell a good story and for his laugh. Robert loved helping others and was a mentor to many.