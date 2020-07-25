× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHIRLEY — Robert T McHugh Jr., 54, of South Fulton, Tennessee, formerly Shirley, passed away Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Tennessee.

Robert was born Jan. 27, 1966, in Normal, to Robert “Thomas” and Sandra Hammond McHugh. He married Anna Filter June 20, 1987; they were married for 33 wonderful years.

He was preceded in death by both parents and grandparents.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Anna; daughter Marsha (Joe) Altieri, Shirley; his "little buddy" grandson, Robbie; sister, Billie Jo (Richard) Byrd, Normal; two nieces, one nephew; and his lifelong companion dog, Buddy.

Robert spent years drag racing his VW and rebuilding various vehicles. He spent Sundays watching NASCAR and listening to classic country. He was a member of ABATE of Illinois for 19 years. During these years he was a member of HOI where he held many offices within the chapter as well as state level office. He loved to camp with friends, fish, and go on golf cart rides with his little buddy.

Robert spent many years working in the automotive and light packing industry.

Memorials may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 126, Shirley, IL 61772.

A celebration life will be held at a later date.

