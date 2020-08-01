Robert W. Braun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Robert Walter “Bob” Braun, 71, of Bloomington, passed away suddenly Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at his residence.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, followed by a service celebrating his life at noon with the Rev. Dr. Jim Warren officiating. Directly following the service will be interment in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to The Baby Fold, www.thebabyfold.org, to honor Bob's love of family.

Bob's passions were his family, golf, cars, Diet Coke (“the good stuff!”) and sports - especially the Cubs and Bears. In the spirit of celebrating Bob's life, this will be a casual event and all Bears and Cubs apparel is encouraged at the visitation and service. Similarly, to honor Bob's love of good-naturedly harassing friends, family and the occasional unsuspecting stranger, any Packers or Cardinals apparel will be heckled accordingly. The family asks everyone to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.