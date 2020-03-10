KENNEY — Robert Warren Morse, 90, of Kenney, peacefully passed away at his home Friday (March 6, 2020) with family by his side.

Bob was born July 28, 1929, to Leroy and Evelyn (Dever) Morse. He married Helen Green on July 15, 1950, and together they had four children. Bob later married Doris Dunn and helped raise her five children.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bob is survived by his children, Carolyn Morlock, Bloomington; Marlene (Bob) Aylett, Las Cruces, N.M.; Leslie Morse, East Peoria; and Allen Morse, Colorado Springs, Colo.; stepchildren, Fran, Charlie and Steve; son-in-law, Jim West; four siblings, Betty Taylor-Gaultney, Clinton; and Bill (Diane) Morse, Joan Morse, and Mike Morse, all of Kenney; sister-in-law, Ronda Morse, Pontiac; brother-in-law, Bob Bruce, Normal; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog Pepper.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his parents; and four siblings, Kate Bruce, Andrew Morse, Jean Langley, and Mac Morse.

After retirement, he enjoyed going to auctions with his brother Bill, reading western novels, and woodworking. Bob was a member of the Kenney Methodist Church and the Kenney Heritage Association.

Cremation rights have been accorded. There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Ernie Harvey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kenney Heritage Association. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Services and Care is assisting with the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Morse , please visit Tribute Store.