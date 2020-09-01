Robert Wilmert

In addition, he was Lincoln Elks past exalted ruler and board member for nine years; Courier Citizen of the month in 1988; and Jaycee Citizen of the year in 1985-86. He was an Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Board member for six years, serving as trustee, director, treasurer, and vice chairman; St. Clara's Manor Board member for three years; ABWA Boss of the year twice — in 1983 and 1989; and chairman of McLean County Coalition for Affordable Housing for four years.

He graduated with a degree for savings and loan business; he enjoyed the satisfaction of helping many families obtain the dream of home ownership, and helping many employees obtain their career goals. Bob became very active in Lincoln community organizations and church.

He also enjoyed being active in golf, tennis, boating, and enjoying entertaining the grandchildren. He loved traveling to multiple countries all over the world. He was the president of the Route 66 committee focusing on restoring “The Mill” for the Route 66 Museum. Bob also proudly served in the Navy Reserves.

A private family service for Bob will be held at the Christian Church. A public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln where face masks and social distancing rules will be followed. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to Lincoln Christian Church Jolly Seniors, Lewy Body Dementia Parkinson's Association, Lincoln Elks Lodge #914, or Lincoln Rotary.