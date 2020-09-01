Robert Wilmert

LINCOLN — Robert H. “Bob” Wilmert, 84, of Lincoln passed away on Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born on Aug. 20, 1936, in Lincoln, the son of Walter G. and Florence (Welch) Wilmert. He married Barbara Theobald on May 18, 1958, in Lincoln. She survives.
Bob is also survived by his son, Douglas R. (Jo) Wilmert, Weldon Spring, Missouri; his daughter, Dawn (Ernie) Spaulding, Savoy; his grandchildren, Joel Spaulding and Melanie Wilmert; his great-granddaughter, Ophelia; and his siblings, Kenneth (Lorraine) Wilmert, Bloomington; William (Marilyn) Wilmert, Lebanon, Tennessee; Norma (Frank) Johnson, Springfield; and Judy (Jack) Woodard, Lincoln.
Bob was baptized in March 1957 at the Christian Church of Lincoln. He retired from First of America Bank on Oct. 30, 1998. He started working for the Courier at age 11 for five years as a paper boy; he spent 34 years in savings and loan banking, of which 30 years in Lincoln offices, Lincoln Savings & Loan, and Bloomington Federal, Champion Federal, First of America Bank, National City Bank, and Gibson Federal Savings & Loan in Gibson City.
Bob was a Pony League and biddy basketball coach for four years each; Lincoln Jaycees member and officer for four years; past Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president and board member for nine years; past Rotary president in Lincoln and Gibson City, member also in Bloomington, with a 20-year perfect attendance, and Paul Harris Fellow.
In addition, he was Lincoln Elks past exalted ruler and board member for nine years; Courier Citizen of the month in 1988; and Jaycee Citizen of the year in 1985-86. He was an Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Board member for six years, serving as trustee, director, treasurer, and vice chairman; St. Clara's Manor Board member for three years; ABWA Boss of the year twice — in 1983 and 1989; and chairman of McLean County Coalition for Affordable Housing for four years.
He graduated with a degree for savings and loan business; he enjoyed the satisfaction of helping many families obtain the dream of home ownership, and helping many employees obtain their career goals. Bob became very active in Lincoln community organizations and church.
He also enjoyed being active in golf, tennis, boating, and enjoying entertaining the grandchildren. He loved traveling to multiple countries all over the world. He was the president of the Route 66 committee focusing on restoring “The Mill” for the Route 66 Museum. Bob also proudly served in the Navy Reserves.
A private family service for Bob will be held at the Christian Church. A public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln where face masks and social distancing rules will be followed. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to Lincoln Christian Church Jolly Seniors, Lewy Body Dementia Parkinson's Association, Lincoln Elks Lodge #914, or Lincoln Rotary.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.