Robin Elaine Petersen

Robin was preceded in death by her father, Elmer; her brother, Richard; and her foster sister, Lisa.

Robin was most recently an employee of State Farm in Bloomington, IL from 1995 to 2019. Previously, she worked at St. Paul Insurance and the City of Bloomington.

If you were to ask Robin what she wanted to do on any given weekend, the answer would certainly have been "Go camping!". She loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with her beloved husband, gardening, or just sitting outside in the sun and reading a book. It can be said without a doubt that Robin left this Earth a better place than when she came. Robin took recycling and keeping the Earth clean very seriously, and would pick up after others everywhere she went. She was known for carrying a bag for aluminum cans on walks through the campground, and everyone loved her for it.

Robin was also famous for her skills as a baker. If you were ever lucky enough to sample Robin's baked goods, it's likely that "Robin's cookies" or "Robin's banana bread" are your favorites to this day. Robin was certainly not stingy with her baked goods. She would make dozens and dozens of cookies, sometimes covering every single inch of the kitchen counter. She would package them up and give them to friends and family. She loved making other people happy.

Robin was truly one of a kind. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her, but she is in pain no more. Robin is at a campground somewhere, sitting by a fire, smiling down on the family and friends she loved so dearly.