BLOOMINGTON — On Friday, August 13, 2021, Rodney L. Anderson died in Springfield, IL at the age of 68.

Rodney is survived by his mother, Eva Anderson of Normal; his children: Jack (Angie) Anderson of Stanford, Jamie (Sarah) Anderson of Normal, Josh (Jill) Mihalovic of Westfield, IN, and Rachel Anderson of Lexington; grandchildren: Jessica, Katelyn, Adrian, Jasmine, Miranda, Shelby, Chance, Brendalynn, and Wyatt; and great-grandchildren: Jace, Waylon, River, and Ayla. He was proceeded in death by his father, Henry Anderson, long-time partner Brenda Anderson, and grandson Jacob Anderson.

Rodney was born on November 6, 1952, in Anna, IL. He worked many years driving a city bus for Bloomington-Normal City Transit and played in several local bands in the area throughout his life.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Post-Polio Health International. A Celebration of Life will be forthcoming.