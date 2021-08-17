CHATSWORTH — Jesus welcomed Rodney Lewis Embrey home on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the age of 61.

His father and mother, Tom and Edith (Erwin) Embrey; his brothers: Dick and Randy; his sisters: Cindy, Carrie, and Candy; and his sister-in-law, Anita were all there to meet him. He leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Jessica (Quinn) Embrey of Chatsworth; his daughters: Amber (Ricky Kridner) Embrey and Paige (Shawn) Murray; as well as his Little Buddy, Parker Murray (grandson) and his Sweetheart, Phoenix Murray (granddaughter).

Rodney was born April 7, 1960, in Decatur, IL. He was an avid book reader and a cook. He was a driver for the Bloomington Library Bookmobile. Memorial's can be made in Rodney's name to the Chatsworth Library or the Calvary Baptist Church.

Service for Rodney will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Chatsworth, IL with Pastor Ed Bunt officiating. Burial will follow at Chatsworth Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, at the church from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.

