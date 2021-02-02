Rodney "Rod" Ramsey

Other surviving family members include sons: Troy (Kim) Ramsey, Aiken, SC; Shane (Linda) Ramsey, Homer Glen, IL; and Justin (Kelly) Ramsey, Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Wendy (Adam) Brent, LeRoy; and five grandchildren: Brendan, Leah and Nate Ramsey, Tyson and Kobe Brent. Rod is also survived by three brothers: Russ (Beth) Ramsey, Rochester, IL.; Rocco (Chris) Ramsey and Ryan (Becky) Ramsey, Bowen, IL; numerous nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ronelle Bunnell; a daughter, Erica Edgington; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Ramsey.

Rod grew up in Bowen, IL. With his love of sports and competitive spirit, he not only excelled in baseball and track, but also in basketball where he earned the nickname "Hot Rod." After high school, he enlisted in the Army and served his country from 1966-69, as a Sgt. 1st Class in the 3rd Infantry. He has been a member of the American Legion for 51 years. After more than 33 years at Country Financial, he retired in 2003, as the Supervisor of General Accounting. He was a 30-year member of LeRoy Country Club and served on the Board of Directors for 19 years. Rod had three hole-in-ones: at ISU, Pontiac Elks and on a par 4 at LeRoy Country Club.