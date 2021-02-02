LeROY — Rodney "Rod" Ramsey, 74, of LeRoy passed peacefully from this world on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN. Rod was born November 23, 1946, in Quincy, IL to Robert "Bob" and Jean Ramsey. He married Linda (Young) Edgington on September 8, 2001. She survives in LeRoy.
Other surviving family members include sons: Troy (Kim) Ramsey, Aiken, SC; Shane (Linda) Ramsey, Homer Glen, IL; and Justin (Kelly) Ramsey, Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Wendy (Adam) Brent, LeRoy; and five grandchildren: Brendan, Leah and Nate Ramsey, Tyson and Kobe Brent. Rod is also survived by three brothers: Russ (Beth) Ramsey, Rochester, IL.; Rocco (Chris) Ramsey and Ryan (Becky) Ramsey, Bowen, IL; numerous nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ronelle Bunnell; a daughter, Erica Edgington; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Ramsey.
Rod grew up in Bowen, IL. With his love of sports and competitive spirit, he not only excelled in baseball and track, but also in basketball where he earned the nickname "Hot Rod." After high school, he enlisted in the Army and served his country from 1966-69, as a Sgt. 1st Class in the 3rd Infantry. He has been a member of the American Legion for 51 years. After more than 33 years at Country Financial, he retired in 2003, as the Supervisor of General Accounting. He was a 30-year member of LeRoy Country Club and served on the Board of Directors for 19 years. Rod had three hole-in-ones: at ISU, Pontiac Elks and on a par 4 at LeRoy Country Club.
Rod attended Vale church and was a faithful and humble servant of God. He embodied the fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. He loved family time which took many forms: watching his sons and grandsons competing in sports, his granddaughter performing in Symphony Orchestra and marching band, and two annual reunions with extended family. At Papa's there's always Root Beer in the refrigerator and Dilly Bars in the freezer.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce in LeRoy is in charge of the services, Visitation is Friday, February 5, 2021 from 2:00-3:00 PM, followed by the service at the funeral home and military rites at Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Ruel Neal Post 79 LeRoy American Legion or Donor's Choice.