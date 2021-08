BLOOMINGTON — A Celebration of Life will be held for Roger and Louise Atkinson who passed into their Savior's presence on January 23, 2021 and December 24, 2020. The celebration will be held on Saturday September 4, 2021, 10:30 AM at Calvary Baptist Church in Normal. Their obituaries, along with a link for a live stream of the celebration service can be found at www.calvertmemorial.com.