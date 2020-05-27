Roger David

Roger worked several jobs over the course of his life from contractor, farmer, working for the State of Illinois in the Personnel Department and nursing home administrator. He obtained his doctor of jurisprudence in 1986 and was a hearing attorney at the State Board of Education. He was also an ordained minister and whether pastoring at a church or living his daily life, his mission was to spread the Gospel and bring people to know Jesus Christ. He asked that his funeral service not be about him but about the Gospel. He was a servant of God in the purest sense.