Roger David

MINIER — Roger Eugene David, 74, of Minier, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday (May 25, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Roger was born May 26, 1945, in Watseka, the son of David Eugene and Eva Mae Shear David. He married Rose Marie Stamm on June 5, 1965, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Thawville. She survives him.
Roger is also survived by his children, Joel Christopher David, Andrea Lynette Mlacnik and Jason Matthew David; brothers, Jim David, Larry David and Bill Kaeding; grandchildren, Rachel Maurer, Mitch Mlacnik, Cody Wilson, Taylor David, Whitney David, Julian David, Christian David and Abigail David; great-grandchildren, Ella Maurer, Jack Maurer and Regan David.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Julian.
Roger worked several jobs over the course of his life from contractor, farmer, working for the State of Illinois in the Personnel Department and nursing home administrator. He obtained his doctor of jurisprudence in 1986 and was a hearing attorney at the State Board of Education. He was also an ordained minister and whether pastoring at a church or living his daily life, his mission was to spread the Gospel and bring people to know Jesus Christ. He asked that his funeral service not be about him but about the Gospel. He was a servant of God in the purest sense.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A private family burial will be held at Mount Joy Cemetery, Armington. Memorials may be made in Roger's name to Minier Christian Church, Minier; Samaritan's Purse; or Ebenezer Free Lutheran Church, Humboldt, Tenn. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.