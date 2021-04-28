FAIRBURY — Roger E. Bach, 80, of Fairbury, passed away at 5:14 p.m., April 26, 2021, at his residence.
Roger was born August 22, 1940, in Fairbury, the son of C. Edward and Margaret "Peg" (Rogers) Bach.
He married his beloved bride, Karen Mueller, who has been his deep love and strength, and who has lovingly and selflessly cared for him during his decline, on January 20, 2007, in Bloomington.
He is also survived by his sons, in whom he was inordinately proud: R. Nicholas (Stephanie) Bach of Franklin, TN; Edward M. (Tia) Bach of Superior, CO; and James A. (Katherine) Bach of Oaxaca, Mexico; grandchildren: Charles, J. Bradford, J. Edward "Jed", Jacqueline, Reagan, Madeline, and Beatriz Bach; and several cousins to whom he was very close. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan A. Bach, his parents and his sister Vera (Jeanette) Christiansen, and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Roger lived a bold and fulfilling life. He attended Florida State University on a basketball scholarship for one year before transferring to Michigan State University. After completing his Master's Degree in 1963, Roger joined the United States Army, attending the Army Intelligence School at Fort Holabird in Baltimore, MD. In 1965 he was assigned to the Pentagon in the Counter-Intelligence Force as a Special Agent for several years.
Upon conclusion of his Army service, he was employed at Hornblower and Weeks in Washington, DC as a financial consultant. In 1974, he began working for Lehman Brothers, Chicago. In 1984, he became Senior Vice President and Branch Manager, eventually leading the Chicago branch to the top producer for Lehman Brothers until his retirement in 1994.
He was an avid golfer, gardener and world traveler, devoted to his hobbies of horticulture, fishing, and photography. He raised four sons with whom he loved fishing, golfing and travel. He was particularly close to his extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He enjoyed spending time in his retirement with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and 9:00-9:45 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the funeral home.
His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Pastor Eddie Perkins will be officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Seeds of Hope Outreach Ministry, Guardians Rising, or donor's choice of charity. An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.