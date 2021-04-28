FAIRBURY — Roger E. Bach, 80, of Fairbury, passed away at 5:14 p.m., April 26, 2021, at his residence.

Roger was born August 22, 1940, in Fairbury, the son of C. Edward and Margaret "Peg" (Rogers) Bach.

He married his beloved bride, Karen Mueller, who has been his deep love and strength, and who has lovingly and selflessly cared for him during his decline, on January 20, 2007, in Bloomington.

He is also survived by his sons, in whom he was inordinately proud: R. Nicholas (Stephanie) Bach of Franklin, TN; Edward M. (Tia) Bach of Superior, CO; and James A. (Katherine) Bach of Oaxaca, Mexico; grandchildren: Charles, J. Bradford, J. Edward "Jed", Jacqueline, Reagan, Madeline, and Beatriz Bach; and several cousins to whom he was very close. He will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan A. Bach, his parents and his sister Vera (Jeanette) Christiansen, and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.