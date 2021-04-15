NORMAL — Roger E. Cann, 70, of Normal, passed away at 5:19 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
His visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private family service will follow with military rites accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 635, Normal or the charity of the donor's choice.
Roger was born September 3, 1950 in Kankakee, the son of Ralph E. and Adeline D. (Lewis) Cann. He married Karen A. Vallow on June 15, 1974 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters: Rachel Buckner of Gibson City and Kristin (Anthony) Hupp of Charleston; a grandson, Ryland Buckner; three siblings: Wayne (Joan) Cann of Peotone, Debbie (Mark) Girling of Manteno and Jeff (Kim) Cann of Milford; a sister-in-law, Denise (Tim Foley) Vallow of Forest Park; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Cann, his mother, Adeline Scott, his step-father, James Scott and his step-mother, Carol Cann; and his parents-in-law, Clifford and Norma Vallow.
Roger grew up on a farm in Peotone, went one semester of college and then enlisted in the Navy. He was quoted in the Pantagraph as saying "I wanted to be in charge of my own destiny. I always wanted to join the Navy and I wanted to see another part of the world". He served in Vietnam in 1972.
When Roger returned home, he married his longtime schoolmate, Karen; owned Thawville Tap for several years; and later was elected Thawville mayor. The couple moved to Normal in 1987 so he could manage Garcia's Pizza Restaurants. He later became manager of Illinois State University's Food Services Dining Center, retiring in 2014.
Roger volunteered for many things after retirement including coordinating the IHSA Girls Basketball Tournament with his wife Karen; ISU Commencement since 2000, the American Legion Honor Guard; and served as VP of ISU's Annuities Association.
