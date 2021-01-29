BLOOMINGTON — Roger Eldon Atkinson, 91, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, after contracting COVID-19. He was born, November 20, 1929 to parents, Robert and Beulah Atkinson in Kingsley, IA. Roger graduated from Kingsley High School in, Kingsley, IA (1948) and received his degree in Agriculture from Iowa State College 1952. He served in the United States Air Force in Great Falls, MT from 1952-1954. He married Louise M. Atkinson (nee Crecelius) on March 23, 1952. He began his career as a grain elevator examiner with the Department of Agriculture in 1954. He remained an employee of the Dept. of Agriculture for 30 years.

Mr. Atkinson is survived by his son, Robert W. (Rebecca), his son, David P. (Diana), his son, Stephen P.; his three grandchildren: Elisabeth Adams (nee Atkinson), James Atkinson and Thomas Atkinson; five great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and other close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his sister.

Mr. Atkinson was a man of great faith and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church until his passing. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and was a life-long fisherman who loved to fry up his latest catch for all to enjoy. He will be remembered as a truly kind and generous man with a very infectious laugh.