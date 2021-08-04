BLOOMINGTON — Roger G. Brucker, Sr., 80, of Bloomington passed away on August 2, 2021. He was born to Gene and Annabelle (Ping) Brucker and married the love of his life, Sharon King on July 1, 1962. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Christi (Steve) Heberer, Gina (Mike) Detmers, Chad (Michelle) Brucker, Roger (Jennifer) Brucker Jr.; grandchildren: Wendy Dotson, Denille Jorgensen, Joshua Detmers, Jake Detmers, Harmony Brucker, Kyle Brucker, Bennett Brucker, Stella Brucker, Olive Brucker, Delilah Brucker; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Steve (Marie) Brucker. Roger is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Spiecker, and brother, Don Brucker.

Roger was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He also was a hard worker, being an office manager of the physical plant at Illinois Wesleyan University until his retirement from 43 years of service. Roger had a love of the outdoors and was an avid Cubs fan.

A private family service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home, with a private entombment to follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. John's Building Fund or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A very special thank you to the staff at OSF Hospice and the staff of Heritage Health Bloomington for their wonderful care.