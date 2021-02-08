GRIDLEY — Roger L. Gerig, 84, of Gridley, died Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 7:10 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Roger was born on November 8, 1936 in Pontiac to Elmer and Opal Garber Gerig. He married Carole Roden on August 30, 1958 in Crystal Lake, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons: Doug (Becky) Gerig of Towanda, Steve (Angie) Gerig of Goshen, IN, Brad (Keri) Gerig of Avon, IN; two daughters: Tricia (Joel) Ruthe of Freeport, IL, Donna Gerig (Jason Heissler) of Bloomington; one brother, Merle (Vi) Gerig of Gridley; 20 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; and six step-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger owned the grain elevator and worked in the grain business for 45 years. He was president of the Illinois Feed & Grain Association, Chairman of the Board of the Salem Children's Home and served on the FEC Christian Service Foundation.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Salem Church. Pastor Neil Hauser will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00a.m. prior to services. Covid guidelines will be followed. Services will be live streamed on the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at the Waldo Township Cemetery.
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of El Paso is assisting family with arrangements.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Miracle Camp (miraclecamp.com) or Salem Ranch (salem4youth.com).
Online condolences can be sent to family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.