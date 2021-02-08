GRIDLEY — Roger L. Gerig, 84, of Gridley, died Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 7:10 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Roger was born on November 8, 1936 in Pontiac to Elmer and Opal Garber Gerig. He married Carole Roden on August 30, 1958 in Crystal Lake, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are three sons: Doug (Becky) Gerig of Towanda, Steve (Angie) Gerig of Goshen, IN, Brad (Keri) Gerig of Avon, IN; two daughters: Tricia (Joel) Ruthe of Freeport, IL, Donna Gerig (Jason Heissler) of Bloomington; one brother, Merle (Vi) Gerig of Gridley; 20 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; and six step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Roger owned the grain elevator and worked in the grain business for 45 years. He was president of the Illinois Feed & Grain Association, Chairman of the Board of the Salem Children's Home and served on the FEC Christian Service Foundation.