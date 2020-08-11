× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EL PASO — Roger L. Harris, 73, of El Paso, passed away 12:35 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Sterile Feral.

Roger was born April 27, 1947, a son to Leo and Helen Copple Hegdwood. He married Joy Cox on Feb. 19, 1975, in El Paso.

Surviving are his wife, Joy Harris, El Paso; son, Jeremy (Rebecca) Harris, Lisle; daughter, Brook (Rob Barth) Harris, El Paso; grandchildren, Brayden, Ryane and Keegan; and brother, Rich (Sue) Harris, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Roger was fun-loving guy who was always quick with a joke and made everyone feel welcome. He enjoyed life and was loved by friends and family. Roger owned and operated Focus on Hair in Normal. He will be missed by all those who knew him.

Condolences and memories of Roger may be left for his family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

