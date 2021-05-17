EL PASO — Roger L. Jones, 71, of El Paso, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. at the St. Mary's Campus of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Roger was born on September 23, 1949 in Normal, IL, a son of John and Jeanne (Monohan) Jones. He married Barbara Kapraun on July 12, 1975 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso, IL. She survives.

Survivors also include two sons: Casey (Michelle) Jones of Peoria, IL, Kyle (Kari) Jones of Anderson, SC; three grandchildren: Mya (Tim Tuttle) Jones of Gridley, IL, Peri (Lanee) Jones of Anderson, SC, Jaxson Jones of Peoria, IL; one great-granddaughter, Andi Tuttle; and a special niece, Lennette.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Lynn Jones and Mark Jones; and a daughter, Staci Lee Jones.

It was an honor for Roger to serve as a trustee for the El Paso Township Board. He worked doing what he loved for over 50 years, driving a semi-truck for several local companies including Unzicker Trucking, Linco Equipment and RJR Trucking. Fall harvest took Roger to the Ziebarth and Payne Farms to haul in grain and work some ground. Every Saturday, Roger would join his friends at Shannon's Five Star in Bloomington for lunch.