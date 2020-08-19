Roger L. Stevenson

ROCKVILLE, Indiana — Roger Leon Stevenson, 69, of Rockville, Indiana passed away at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) in his residence.
He began his career with Funk’s Seed Corn Co. in Rockville, retiring as head of maintenance with Remington Seeds in Bloomington. He also worked seasonal with Jim Chavis farming and well drilling.
He was born Oct. 2, 1950, in Brazil, Indiana, to the late William Bennett Stevenson and Ruth Pauline Brown Stevenson.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Vickie Greggs Stevenson, whom he married Feb. 15, 1985, in Rockville; also surviving, four daughters, Jennifer Stevenson, Houston, Texas; Christina (Michael) Coleman, Mont Belvieu, Texas; Shellan Clark, Bloomington; and Michaellynn Clark, Arrowsmith; two brothers, Bill (Becky) Stevenson, Rockville, and Donald (Frances) Stevenson, Reelsville, Indiana; brother-in-law, Jack Giles, Putnamville, Indiana; sister-in-law, Bobbie Zirkel, Rockville; 15 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Giles.
He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Rockville Christian Church, American Legion Fellenzer Post 48 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Taylor Post 1752 both in Rockville.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gooch Funeral Home, 112 W. Howard St., Rockville, with the Rev. Greg Robbins officiating. Burial with military graveside honors by Parke County veterans will follow in Memory Garden Cemetery, Rockville. Visitation is from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Gooch Funeral Home. Memorials in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Rockville Christian Church, 292 W. US Highway 36, Rockville, IN 47872 or Parke-Vermillion Humane Society, PO Box 155, Clinton, IN 47842 in his memory.
Condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com.
