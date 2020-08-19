Roger L. Stevenson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCKVILLE, Indiana — Roger Leon Stevenson, 69, of Rockville, Indiana passed away at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) in his residence.

He began his career with Funk’s Seed Corn Co. in Rockville, retiring as head of maintenance with Remington Seeds in Bloomington. He also worked seasonal with Jim Chavis farming and well drilling.

He was born Oct. 2, 1950, in Brazil, Indiana, to the late William Bennett Stevenson and Ruth Pauline Brown Stevenson.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Vickie Greggs Stevenson, whom he married Feb. 15, 1985, in Rockville; also surviving, four daughters, Jennifer Stevenson, Houston, Texas; Christina (Michael) Coleman, Mont Belvieu, Texas; Shellan Clark, Bloomington; and Michaellynn Clark, Arrowsmith; two brothers, Bill (Becky) Stevenson, Rockville, and Donald (Frances) Stevenson, Reelsville, Indiana; brother-in-law, Jack Giles, Putnamville, Indiana; sister-in-law, Bobbie Zirkel, Rockville; 15 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Giles.

He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Rockville Christian Church, American Legion Fellenzer Post 48 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Taylor Post 1752 both in Rockville.