Roger Norman Weed

MINIER — Roger was born in Normal, IL, to Seth and Leah (Oldham) Weed. He married Patricia Zaiss on August 10, 1952.

Roger is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Shawn Andres, CA; sons: Roger (Jane) Weed, Carlock; and David (Carmon) Weed, TN. His daughter, Diana Cunningham preceded him in death. He is survived by grandchildren: Jennifer (Matthew) Forsythe, WA; Chris Andres and Kyle Andres, CA; Michele (Derek) Stephenson, Carlock; Elaina Weed, Bloomington; and Emily (Chris ) McMahan, TN. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren: Adeline and Wyatt Forsythe, Paityn Stephenson, and Evan and Samuel McMahan.

Roger had a long career at Caterpillar after serving two years in the Navy as an RM (Radioman). He was an accomplished freelance photographer and worked for United Press International for many years covering the Indianapolis 500 races. His photos have been published world wide. After retirement, he enjoyed watching many forms of motor racing. He was also an avid cat lover and rescued numerous cats throughout the years.

No services are planned at this time. Memorials can be made to your local VFW or animal shelter.