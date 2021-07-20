PONTIAC — Roger Tuttle, 86, of Pontiac, IL, died July 18, 2021 at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, IL.

His funeral will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac IL with Rev. Paul Arnold officiating. Burial will be in Patty Cemetery, rural Pontiac, IL. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac and one hour prior to services on Friday. Memorials in Roger's memory may be made to the Roger and Joyce Tuttle Educational Scholarship, c/o Pontiac First United Methodist Church. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Roger was born in Peoria County, IL on August 18, 1934 a son of Frank and Mae (Johnson) Tuttle. He married Joyce Scott on November 1, 1952 during his freshman year at Monmouth College. She survives, in Pontiac, IL. Also surviving are their children: Deb Leisner of Needville, TX, Lynn (John) Wakey of Herscher, IL, Karin (Doug) Evans of Naples, FL and Mark (Ellen) Tuttle of New Rochelle, NY. His daughters followed in his footsteps and became teachers, coaches and administrators. Mark chose the banking business for his career. Roger and Joyce have eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren who have provided them with endless travel opportunities and adventures as they followed their successes in countless games and events. Also surviving is one sister: Judy Wilcoxen of Walnut, IL. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.

Roger attended rural schools until his 8th grade when his parents "tuitioned" him to Farmington Junior High. In 1952 he graduated from Farmington Community High School where he ran track, played basketball and was an outstanding football player. Roger attended Monmouth College where he played football and served as his team captain his senior year. Upon graduation from Monmouth he began his teaching and coaching career at Morton Township High School. At Morton he coached football and track and also started their wrestling program which he coached for several years. In addition, he officiated wrestling and was once assigned to officiate the State Finals. His Morton track teams were well known for their stellar performances, they won the Illio Conference Championship 13 of 14 years under his leadership. Roger taught and coached in Morton for 14 years. Upon receiving his Master's Degree in Educational Administration he moved into an administrative role as Assistant Principal at Dixon High School. In 1972 he moved on to Pontiac Township High School where he served as Principal and Holiday Tournament Manager until his retirement. Through all his success at PTHS, working on the Tournament was the pinnacle. Another highlight of his educational career was being elected to the first ever Board of Trustees for Heartland Community College where he served for 18 years. Roger was a fair and dedicated educator who "loved every day spent at school".

Roger was a charter member of the Illinois Athletic Directors Association and the Illinois Principals Association. He was a member of the Lions Club in Morton, Dixon and Pontiac. Most recently he was active in the Livingston County Chapter of Retired Teachers Association and served on several committees for the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. Roger was an active member of the First United Methodist Church - Pontiac, IL.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.