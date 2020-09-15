× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILMINGTON — Roger W. Mayne, 73, of Wilmington, IL, passed away September 12, 2020.

Born July 23, 1947 in Fairbury, Roger Warren was the son of Ernest L. “Pete” and Maurine (Ball) Mayne. He was raised in Wilmington and a 1965 graduate of Wilmington HS. Roger made his career with ComEd and retired from Exelon in 2002 after more than 33 years of service. He was a member and Deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington; served as a volunteer fireman and an EMT with the Wilmington Fire Department in years past; belonged to the A.F. & A.M. Wilmington Lodge #208; was a member of the Wilmington Moose Lodge #241, and enjoyed being active in both the Coachman Car Club, as well as the Land of Lincoln Thunderbird Club.

Roger will be remembered for his love of classic cars, especially his '56 T-Bird convertible and '68 Cobra. He was a fan of the Chicago White Sox, and in addition to watching the games, he also took pleasure especially in recent years going to the movies. Roger will be most remembered for his love of shorts, and sporting them year round, regardless of the weather.