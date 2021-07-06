ATLANTA — Roger W. "Pudge" Kindred, 67, of Atlanta, passed away at 5:45 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his sister's home in Towanda.

Due to Covid-19, public services were held over until this Sunday, July 11, 2021. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Atlanta Christian Church. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Mr. Maurice Stribling officiating.

Burial was in the Atlanta Cemetery.

Roger Wayne Kindred was born June 14, 1952, in Lincoln, the son of Ivan Wayne and Helen Frantz Kindred. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Roger is survived by his sister, Judy, and her husband, David Schulthes of Towanda. He is also survived by many cousins.

Roger was a 1970 graduate of the Atlanta High School.

Memorials may be made to TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter in Pekin or the Atlanta Rescue Squad.

Final arrangements were entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.