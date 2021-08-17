NORMAL — Roland C. Block, 84, of Normal, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his home with family members by his side.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Pastor Peter Weeks officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

Roland was born on July 31, 1937 in Normal, the son of Carl and Charlotte (Schultz) Block. He married Alice Joy Barbott on February 4, 1961 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bloomington.

Surviving are his loving wife of sixty years, Alice Block of Normal; one daughter, Pamela (Dan) Brown of Crystal Lake; three sons: Timothy (Meryl) Block of Deer Creek, Todd (Amy) Block of Centerville, TX, and Stephen (Tara) Block of Lincoln; niece, Mary Ellen (Randy) Kasprzyk; grandchildren: Joshua, Anthony (RaeAnn), Kyleigh, Jadyn, Travis (Martina), Keegan (Olivia), Addisyn (Ronald), Kallan, Mya, Aleigha, Carson, Kaden, Havyn, Ivy, Gavin, Lauren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Dragovich; brother-in-law, George Dragovich; niece, Georgia Lynn Dragovich, and two great-granddaughters, Bertie Bea Block and Emma Leigh Block.

Roland graduated from Normal Community High School and from University of Illinois with a Degree in Civil Engineering. He worked in the surveying, engineering, and construction fields, where he was a Professional Engineer, Registered Land Surveyor, and a General Construction Superintendent in the Central Illinois area. He was employed by Farnsworth & Wylie Engineers, Stark Excavating, Inc. and Lewis Yockey & Brown Engineers & Land Surveyors. Roland was a member of the local, state, and national Professional Engineers Organizations, and all of Illinois Registered Land Surveyors Associations. He was a charter member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and a past member and President of the McLean County Unit District #5 School Board.

He proudly served two years in the United States Army, in Fort Belvoir, VA, and in Germany. Roland was very proud of his family and the fact that his children are hardworking and believe in Christ. He believed that they are outstanding citizens and are contributing to the betterment of their communities and of all people.

Roland was an avid sports fan and had his favorite teams. He also had favorite players of other teams that had outstanding skills, and showed exemplary sportsmanship or demonstrated being good role models. He especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their activities, including, band, math contests, debate contests, dance and their sporting endeavors of playing, coaching and officiating.

Roland loved the outdoors, working in his yard and gardening, growing flowers and vegetables, and observing the wonders of God and nature.

Online condolences and memories of Roland may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.