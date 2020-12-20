NORMAL — Roland E. Farmer, 79 of Normal, IL (formerly of Lincoln) died at 9:47 PM December 18, 2020 at OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Born May 18, 1941 to Russell and Helen Grubb Farmer. He was raised by his Mother and Step-Father, Helen and Frank Pangerl.

When he married Mary Layten Daugherty in Las Vegas on July 14, 1984 they created a blended family. Between them they have three children, eight grandchildren, and one great grandson.

Roland was a veteran of the United States Navy serving aboard the USS Remey and the USS Lloyd Thomas. He and Mary enjoyed attending the USS Lloyd Thomas yearly shipmate reunions across the USA. After retiring they wintered many times in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Roland worked at PPG in Lincoln, Firestone Tire and Rubber in Normal and Kickapoo Drilling in Downs. He retired in 2001.