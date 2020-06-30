× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Ronald C. Oakley, 81, of Clinton, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Sunday (June 28, 2020) at Manor Court, Clinton.

Private graveside service will be Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. Memorials may be directed to the DeWitt County Museum.

Ronald was born Jan. 3, 1939, in Weldon, the son of Lester and Eileen Conn Oakley. He married Rita L. Day on June 9, 1960, in Clinton.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Rita L. Oakley, Clinton; children, Bethany (Joseph) Mazza, Bloomington, and David Oakley, Clinton; and sister, Beverly (Wilbur) Basting, Anna; sister-in-law, Marylin Cushing, Decatur; brother-in-law, Robert Day, Decatur; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ronald was a member of the Clinton United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong farmer and had farmed one farm for over 70 years. Ronald served on the DeWitt County Museum board for 50 years, was a past Harp Township trustee, and a member of the DeWitt County Co-op Elevator board. He had an artistic talent for drawing and scrimshaw. He loved to watch old Western movies.

