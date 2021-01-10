Ronald C. Riddle

Ron was born May 30, 1934 in Bloomington to John Merle and Leota F. Cruisenberry Riddle. He went to Emerson School, Emerson School, as well as Irving and Bent. He took up music and played the trumpet through High School at Bloomington High School. After graduation he was very interested in music so he took up guitar and played around town for several years with different groups and he ended up at the West Room on Market Street and was the head of the West Room Band. In 1963 he took up an interest in the pedal steel guitar and started playing with the Arkansas traveler Band for more than 12 years. He had the honor of playing on road shows with such artists as Marty Robbins, Dottie West and Charlie Louvin. He performed at many Steel Guitar Conventions like Scotties in St. Louis, The Kentucky Classic in Lexington, KY, and The Hall of Fame Convention in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He won instrumentalist of the year award in 2001, 2002 and 2003 presented by the Illinois Country Music Association. Ron also won instrumentalist of the year at Pigeon Forge, TN in 2004. He worked with Primetime Country Group and continued to play steel guitar which brought him much joy. He said, "Music was such an inspiration in my life and I owe my music ability I believe to my mother as she was a pianist and she bought me my first instrument and coached me and gave the inspiration to go on with my music."