CULLOM — Ronald E. Groskreutz Sr., 82, of Cullom, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at his residence in Pontiac, IL.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cullom, IL with Reverend Gabe Baumgardner officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Cullom. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service on Saturday. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Cullom is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronald was born August 4, 1938, in Cullom, IL on the family farm, the son of Fred and Hattie (Rewerts) Groskreutz. He married Nancy Kewley on October 26, 1958 at the Charlotte EUB Church. She survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are his three children: Rhonda (Greg) Mays of Pontiac, Nanette Groskreutz of Champaign, Ronald (Christy) Groskreutz of Norwalk, IA; nine grandchildren: Erica (Ramon) Malaga, Erin (Raymond Bohm) Mays, Ryan (Emily Roberts) Mays, Andrew (Shayla Doyle) Mays, Peyton Mays, Mackenzie Kersch, Nicholas (Amelia) Sanders, Samantha (Ross) Stanberry and Reagan Groskreutz; seven great grandchildren: Dallas Rios, Nola Mays, Makayla Chapman, Jayden Mays, Cyrus Mays, Nico Malaga, and Pierce Mays; one brother Paul Groskreutz; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers: Theodore, Harold, and Richard Groskreutz.