Ronald E. Nichols

ATLANTA — Ronald Eugene Nichols, 82, of Pleasant Shade, Tennessee, formerly of Atlanta, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Atlanta Township Cemetery with Mr. Maurice Stribling officiating.

Ronald Eugene Nichols was born on May 7, 1938, in Atlanta, the son of Paul Nichols and Oletha Richard Nichols. He was united in marriage with Janice "Cathy" Wiggers on June 30, 1962. She survives.

Also surviving are his son: Christopher (Vickie) Nichols; one sister: Barbara (Don) Baurer; three grandchildren: Jessica (Daniel) Hendrick, Brandon (Candice) Nichols, and Kevin Nichols; and one great-grandson: Gage Nichols.

Ronald Nichols was preceded in death by his parents: Paul Nichols and Oletha Richard Nichols; and two sisters: Pat Murphey and Tenna Kiley.

Ron graduated from the Atlanta Community High School in 1956. He later served as a Military Police Officer in the United States Army. Ron retired from Bridgestone-Firestone after 32 years of employment. His hobbies included fishing, woodworking, and making toys for children.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or charity of the donor's choice.

