Ronald E. Shirk

BLOOMINGTON — Ronald Eugene Shirk of Bloomington passed to his eternal home at 2:56 p.m. Saturday (June 27, 2020) at his residence. He was 82.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Pastor Kendall Coffman will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the memorial home. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Military rites will be performed by both active duty Marines and the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard.
Ron was born Aug. 30, 1937, in Decatur, to Richard A. and Opal Lanum Shirk. He married Julia Joan Neesan on May 28, 1960, in Chicago, who preceded him in death on Aug. 15, 2008.
He is survived by his three children, Jeffrey (Lynette) Shirk, Redmond, Wash.; Michael Shirk, Cape Coral, Fla.; and Susan (Greg) Eckhart, Lexington; four grandchildren, Chelsea (Paul) Burnson, Chicago; Ashland (Derek Wegman) Eckhart, Normal; Miranda Shirk, Cape Coral, Fla.; and Zelda Shirk, Redmond, Wash.; and by his companion of nearly 11 years, Connie Tabor, Bloomington. He had one sibling, the late Dale Shirk of Decatur.
Ron graduated from Decatur High School in 1960, and later attended Eastern Illinois University and Millikin University, where he met his wife in a school registration line. In 1960, he joined the Farmers State Bank in Heyworth, as an assistant cashier and worked his way up to serve as president of the bank before retiring in 1984. He continued to work in the banking industry performing independent auditing during his retirement.
Ron was a talented sprinter who lettered for the Decatur High School and Millikin University track teams, and at one point was one of the fastest men in the state of Illinois. He was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Ron also reached 32nd degree Mason as a member of the Macon No. 8 Lodge, AF&M. He also was a member of the Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge social organizations. He enjoyed travel, boating and golf.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or to Lexington Community Church.Condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.
