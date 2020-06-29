Ronald E. Shirk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Ronald Eugene Shirk of Bloomington passed to his eternal home at 2:56 p.m. Saturday (June 27, 2020) at his residence. He was 82.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Pastor Kendall Coffman will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the memorial home. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Military rites will be performed by both active duty Marines and the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard.

Ron was born Aug. 30, 1937, in Decatur, to Richard A. and Opal Lanum Shirk. He married Julia Joan Neesan on May 28, 1960, in Chicago, who preceded him in death on Aug. 15, 2008.

He is survived by his three children, Jeffrey (Lynette) Shirk, Redmond, Wash.; Michael Shirk, Cape Coral, Fla.; and Susan (Greg) Eckhart, Lexington; four grandchildren, Chelsea (Paul) Burnson, Chicago; Ashland (Derek Wegman) Eckhart, Normal; Miranda Shirk, Cape Coral, Fla.; and Zelda Shirk, Redmond, Wash.; and by his companion of nearly 11 years, Connie Tabor, Bloomington. He had one sibling, the late Dale Shirk of Decatur.