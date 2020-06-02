Ronald Green

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

CULLOM — Ronald E. Green, 74, of rural Cullom, died at 12:06 a.m. Sunday (May 31, 2020) at Cornell.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Cullom, with the Rev. Gabe Baumgardner officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery where full military rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorials in Ron's name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Cullom. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, is handling the arrangements.

Ron was born May 19, 1946, in Pontiac, a son of Donald J. and Shirley R. Sancken Green. He married Marcia Dohman on April 29, 1972, in Cullom. She survives in Cullom; also surviving are one son, Christopher (Kimberly McCalip) Fraher, Cullom; one grandson, Weston Fraher; one sister, Cheryl Lowery, Munster, Ind.; two nieces, Kimberly Walker, Cheverly, Md., and Kristin Lowery, Hawaii. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Judy Ann Green.

Ron was educated in Saunemin schools and a graduate of Saunemin High School. He attended DeVry University. He worked at General Dynamics in Texas on aircraft instrumentation. He later worked as a communications tech for Illinois State Police District 6. He served our country in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War.