BLOOMINGTON — Ronald Hartema of Bloomington was called to his Heavenly home on April 19, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. He died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. Pastor Denny Mallory will officiate. Memories may be left for the family at www.carmodyflynn.com.
Ron was born on Feb. 1, 1944, in Waverly, IA, the son of Jerry and Evelyn Hartema. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susie, whom he married on June 4, 2005; his son, Scott (Becky) Hartema of Crossville, TN; and daughter Lisa (Jamie) Furman of Normal; seven grandchildren: Ronnie, Tyler (Keisha), Trey, and Cory Hartema, Josh (Mercedes) Alvis, and Riley and Sophia Furman; seven great-grandchildren: Bella, Cael, Gabriel, Grayson, Coralee, Lula and Junior. He was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all. Ron and Susie formed a close relationship with Chad and Sherise Kirvan, and their daughters Lily and Anya, who sweetly call them grandpa and grandma. Also surviving are his siblings: Sharon (Darwin) Niehaus, Carol (Larry) Keller, Marv (Peggy) Hartema and Ardith (Bob) Voights, all of Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law: Dennis Summers and Russ (Kim) Summers. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Wally Wilken; parents-in-law Lee and Loretta Summers.
Ron was the fifth of six children raised on farms around Clarksville, IA, where he learned the value of hard work and excelled in multiple sports. He went on to play football at the University of Northern Iowa on a team that was later inducted into the UNI Hall of Fame. After college, Ron was hired to start a football program at Newman High School in Mason City, IA, where he also served as Athletic Director and Math Teacher. He later joined State Farm where he had a successful career in technology before retiring.
He was the consummate coach and teacher. A proud member of 4-H growing up, he enjoyed showing cattle, sheep, and hogs. He took great enjoyment in being part of the 4-H Alumni Timeless Clovers where he was able to mentor the next generation of 4-Hers. He helped bring girl's softball to the area and was one of the first coaches for the Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association. His love of football never ended and he dedicated numerous hours coaching local youth football teams. He especially loved coaching his grandsons' football teams with his son and later his older grandsons. He was a regular at swim meets where he cheered on both granddaughters. He took great satisfaction in helping others as driver for Faith in Action. Ron's passions included his Christian faith, wintering in Florida, traveling, gardening, reading and golfing.
As he battled Parkinson's, Susie was Ron's devoted and loving caregiver. He was able to be at home with the wonderful help of Angie Pearce, Brandon Miller, Devon Busick, and Transitions Hospice. And special thanks to Kim Riley for her giving friendship.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Ron's memory to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, McLean County Animal Control, Cattails Feline Rescue, or Tarzan's Compassionate Wildlife Solutions.