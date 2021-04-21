Ronald Hartema

Ron was the fifth of six children raised on farms around Clarksville, IA, where he learned the value of hard work and excelled in multiple sports. He went on to play football at the University of Northern Iowa on a team that was later inducted into the UNI Hall of Fame. After college, Ron was hired to start a football program at Newman High School in Mason City, IA, where he also served as Athletic Director and Math Teacher. He later joined State Farm where he had a successful career in technology before retiring.

He was the consummate coach and teacher. A proud member of 4-H growing up, he enjoyed showing cattle, sheep, and hogs. He took great enjoyment in being part of the 4-H Alumni Timeless Clovers where he was able to mentor the next generation of 4-Hers. He helped bring girl's softball to the area and was one of the first coaches for the Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association. His love of football never ended and he dedicated numerous hours coaching local youth football teams. He especially loved coaching his grandsons' football teams with his son and later his older grandsons. He was a regular at swim meets where he cheered on both granddaughters. He took great satisfaction in helping others as driver for Faith in Action. Ron's passions included his Christian faith, wintering in Florida, traveling, gardening, reading and golfing.