Ronald J. Novotney

Ron served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed a long career as a computer programmer at Growmark. He was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church where he served as an usher for many years as well as a third and fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Ron was an avid sports fan who loved rooting for the Chicago teams as well as watching NASCAR races. He and Pat cherished the time they spent together during many warm winters in Texas and Florida. More than anything, Ron treasured his grandchildren, of whom he was boundlessly proud.