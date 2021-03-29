Ronald L. Roher

THE VILLAGES, Florida — On February 24, 2021, we lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Here's some of his story, condensed into a smattering of paragraphs.

Ron Roher was born March 30, 1943, the son of Mary (Moore) and Clarence (Jack) Roher. He grew up in Lanesville, Illinois, a tiny town tucked inside sprawling cornfields. The town didn't have a school, so Ron traveled a few miles to neighboring Illiopolis for his classes. He played every sport offered, with basketball being his favorite.

Ron was the first in his family to attend college, and in 1966 graduated Illinois State Normal University, known today as ISU. With a degree in education he landed his first - and only - job teaching Jr. High math in Lexington. He was also hired to coach his favorite sport, basketball. Ron guided numerous teams to the IESA state basketball tournament during his career and in 1977 and 1998 was voted Coach of the Year by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Ron also coached baseball and led several individuals who competed in State track and field championships.